Swiss electricity consumption down 13 percent

The consumption of electricity in Switzerland in September 2022 was 13% lower the the same month last year, according to grid manager Swissgrid, reported RTS.

The combined electricity consumption of Swiss businesses and households in September 2022 was lower that the 7-year average for the month, suggesting that the federal government campaign to encourage lower consumption was working. However, another explanation is the unusually warm weather experienced during the month.

Another factor is the way the calculation was done. The electricity is lost in storage and transmission was not included.

