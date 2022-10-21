Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Swiss electricity consumption down 13 percent

Swiss electricity consumption down 13 percent

By Leave a Comment

The consumption of electricity in Switzerland in September 2022 was 13% lower the the same month last year, according to grid manager Swissgrid, reported RTS.

white light switch on white painted wall
Photo by Castorly Stock on Pexels.com

The combined electricity consumption of Swiss businesses and households in September 2022 was lower that the 7-year average for the month, suggesting that the federal government campaign to encourage lower consumption was working. However, another explanation is the unusually warm weather experienced during the month.

Another factor is the way the calculation was done. The electricity is lost in storage and transmission was not included.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp