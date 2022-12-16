A meter reading could have a big impact on your electricity bill

Electricity prices are going up in Switzerland in 2023. For those expecting to consume less electricity in 2023 than in 2022, reading the meter at the end of 2022 could save you money.

Most electricity bills are calculated by taking the difference between two meter readings and dividing total consumption by the number of days between readings to calculate average daily consumption. This average daily consumption figure is then applied to the relevant annual price to calculate a final bill.

If prices don’t change between meter readings or if your consumption is stable then the timing of meter readings will not have an impact on your bill. However, if prices are changing, as they are, and your consumption is variable, the timing of your meter reading could have a significant impact on your final bill.

Those who expect to consume less electricity in 2023 than they did in 2022 could benefit from reading their meter at a date close to the end of the calendar year ahead of sharp prices rises in 2023. The aim is to avoid higher average daily consumption from 2022 carrying over into 2023, a year with higher prices.

Reasons for falling consumption could include the replacement of old appliances or light bulbs with newer lower consumption devices, spending less time at home, or new habits, such as avoiding clothes dryer use.

On the other hand, if you expect to consume more electricity in 2023 than in 2022 then the average daily consumption calculation will work out cheaper if the next reading is done during 2023. This is because lower average daily consumption in 2022 will carry over into 2023.

Electricity price hikes next year depend on where you live. According to data published by RTS, in 2023, an average household consuming 4,500 kWh a year will pay an extra CHF 261 a year for their electricity. However, some municipalities will see prices more than double.

Reporting meter readings in Switzerland is typically straight forward and can be done online. Here are links for the cantons of Vaud, Geneva and Zurich.

A map produced by the government shows electricity prices in 2023 by municipality.

