Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss electricity prices to rise as much as 280% in 2023

Swiss electricity prices to rise as much as 280% in 2023

By Leave a Comment

Next year, average electricity prices in Switzerland are set to rise 27% with significant difference depending on where you live, reported RTS.

lighted light bulb in selective focus photography
Photo by Burak The Weekender on Pexels.com

In 2023, an average household consuming 4,500 kWh a year will pay an extra CHF 261 a year for their electricity.

However, there will be big differences depending on where you are. In Zwischbergen, a municipality in Valais, 4,500 kWh will cost CHF 383.05 in 2023. The same electricity in Gaiserwald in the canton of St Gallen will cost CHF 2,644.20, nearly 7 times as much.

Residents of Oberlunkhofen in Aargau will need to brace themselves for the greatest price hike. Prices there will rise from 15.1 to 58.1 cents a kWh pushing the price of 4,500 kWh up by 280% from CHF 678.50 to CHF 2,614.50.

In 2023, prices in Geneva will be 24.22 cents per kWh (CHF 1,089.90 for 4,500 kWh), in Vaud around 32 cents per kWh (CHF 1,440 for 4,500 kWh) and in most of Zurich around 22 cents (CHF 990 for 4,500 kWh) – there are differences across municipalities in Vaud and Zurich.

A map put together by RTS shows 2023 prices by municipality.

According to the Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom), municipal price differences are explained by local topographical differences, network efficiency differences, consumption patterns and electricity sources. For example Romande Energie in Vaud provides significantly more electricity than it produces requiring it to buy 60% of its electricity in the market. This means higher market prices, driven largely by dearer fossil fuels, are felt more acutely by its customers.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp