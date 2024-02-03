Swiss home prices up in 2023

This week, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) published the Swiss residential property price index for 2023, which showed an annual price increase of 2.2%, with a rise of 1.1% in the fourth quarter.

The average price of single-family homes rose by an average of 1.9% last year and the prices of apartments rose by an average of 2.4%.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, both the prices of single-family homes (+0.5%) and those of apartments (+1.7%) were up across Switzerland. Single-family home prices rose the most in large urban areas and related agglomerations (+2.0%), while prices fell in medium-sized urban areas and agglomerations (-2.0%).

Apartment prices rose the most (+4.6%) in small urban areas, while declining apartment prices (-1.5%) were found only in large urban centres.

Across all of Switzerland, an average apartment was 17% more expensive at the end of 2023 than it was at the end of September 2020 and a single-family home was 16% more expensive – see charts here. Fourth quarter price changes by municipality can be viewed here and quarterly price changes by property type can be seen here.

