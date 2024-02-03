Le News

Swiss home prices up in 2023

This week, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) published the Swiss residential property price index for 2023, which showed an annual price increase of 2.2%, with a rise of 1.1% in the fourth quarter.

The average price of single-family homes rose by an average of 1.9% last year and the prices of apartments rose by an average of 2.4%.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, both the prices of single-family homes (+0.5%) and those of apartments (+1.7%) were up across Switzerland. Single-family home prices rose the most in large urban areas and related agglomerations (+2.0%), while prices fell in medium-sized urban areas and agglomerations (-2.0%).

Apartment prices rose the most (+4.6%) in small urban areas, while declining apartment prices (-1.5%) were found only in large urban centres.

Across all of Switzerland, an average apartment was 17% more expensive at the end of 2023 than it was at the end of September 2020 and a single-family home was 16% more expensive – see charts here. Fourth quarter price changes by municipality can be viewed here and quarterly price changes by property type can be seen here.

FSO article (in French)

