Swiss residential property prices continue to climb

Data published this week by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) shows that residential housing has risen in price by 18% since 2019. In the most recent quarter (Q3 2024) it rose 0.7%.

With prices rising by 19%, stand alone houses have risen by more than apartments (+17.4%) over the same period. With the exception of Q1 2020, Q1 2021, Q1 2022, Q1 2023 and Q1 2024, the price of individual homes has risen every quarter since Q4 2019.

The greatest price increases were seen in the usual hotspots around Zurich, Basel and Lake Geneva – the chart below shows Q3 2024 price increases by municipality – click here for direct access to chart.

In many places around Zurich, Basel and Lake Geneva prices are up 1.5% in Q3 2025. In most rural municipalities, prices fell by 0.5% (shown in green) in Q3 2024.

More on this:
FSO data (in French)

