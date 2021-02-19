Le News

Swiss residential property prices on the rise

After falling by 0.8% in the first quarter of 2020, average Swiss residential property prices have rebounded, rising in every quarter since to deliver an annual 2020 increase of 2.5%.

© Stbernardstudio | Dreamstime.com

Average residential property prices rose by 1.4% in Q2, by 0.2% in Q3 and by 2.3% in the final quarter of 2020.

Across the year, the prices of single family dwellings (+2.8%) rose more than the price of apartments (+2.2%). The biggest gainers were single family homes in large agglomerations (+4.4%) and rural locations (+3.0%). Properties gaining the least were apartments in small towns outside large agglomerations (+1.4%) and single family homes in mid-sized towns (+1.6%).

A map produced by the Federal Statistical Office shows how much prices rose in every Swiss municipality in Q4 or 2020.

More on this:
Statistical office press release (in French)

