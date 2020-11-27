Swiss home prices rose over the third quarter of 2020

Over the third quarter of 2020, home prices in Switzerland rose by an average of 0.2%. However, the prices of some homes rose while others fell.

© Sergey Dzyuba | Dreamstime.com

According to figures published by Switzerland’s federal statistical office, the price of individual houses rose 1.1% while the price of apartments fell by 0.6%.

The price rise for individual houses was particularly high in suburban areas near large cities (+2.6%) and in rural communes (+2.2%). Apartments in suburban and rural areas fell the most (-1.1%), according to report.

Compared to the end of the third quarter of 2019, prices of individual houses were 3.1% higher and prices of apartments were 2.1% higher. The combined average rise was 2.6%.

More on this:

