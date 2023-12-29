Solar will cover 10 percent of Swiss electricity consumption in 2024

Solar power production will make up 10% of the electricity consumed in Switzerland in 2024, estimates the association Swissolar.

Photo by Los Muertos Crew on Pexels.com

2023 was a good year for the expansion of Switzerland’s solar power capacity, which rose 40% from 2022. The strong performance was partly driven by sharply rising electricity costs. The median price across Switzerland shot up 28.5% between 2022 and 2023.

These high prices prompted companies and consumers to move forward with plans to install solar panels. For consumers, solar panel installation was often combined with a switch to an electric heat pump or the purchase of an electric vehicle.

In 2023, around 1,500 MW of solar production capacity was added, bringing the total to 6,200 MW. This capacity will enable the country to produce around 6 TWh of electricity over the course of 2024. 6 TWh is 10.5% of the total annual consumption of 57 TWh in 2022.

Switzerland has set a target of adding 35 TWh of additional renewable electricity as part of its strategy of reaching net zero by 2050. If it continued to add solar capacity at the same rate as it did in 2023 it would meet this objective within the timeframe.

More on this:

Swissolar article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

