Swiss government changes solar electricity rules

On 2 June 2022, Switzerland’s parliament adopted two motions to accelerate the adoption of solar panels.

Photo by Los Muertos Crew on Pexels.com

The first motion aimed to allow private individuals to earn better returns on the electricity they produce. Under the proposal they would be able to sell electricity to other individuals, municipalities and cantons without paying heavy network charges. 140 versus 48 voted in favour of this plan.

A second change compels the use of rail and road infrastructure to produce solar electricity. In addition, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) must offer a third of its road infrastructure to third parties free of charge for the construction of electricity producing solar panels.

Also accepted (by 158 versus 11) was a motion removing the possibility of using noise as grounds for blocking the installation of heat pumps.

More on this:

Parlament article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





