Swiss to vote on renewable electricity this weekend

Switzerland doesn’t produce enough electricity to meet its needs, particularly in winter when demand is highest. To keep the lights on it imports electricity from its neighbours, much of it produced with polluting fuels. This leaves Switzerland reliant on its neighbours and acts as a drag on its climate progress. To remedy this, the government wants to make it easier to and more attractive to install renewable energy sources such as hydro, sun, wind and biomass. However, the government plan has been criticised and will be presented to voters who will decide on its fate on 9 June 2024.

Switzerland’s electricity shortage is set to worsen if production is not ramped up. As the economy grows energy needs grow. Alongside this is the continued electrification of transport and building heating – heat pumps are electric.

The government, arguing in favour of its own plan, which was agreed in September 2023, says legal changes are required to accelerate the installation of renewable energy sources such as hydro, sun, wind and biomass. The plan aims to expand solar power production, primarily by installing panels on buildings, easing strict planning conditions for wind power and large solar energy plants and easinf planning rules for 16 hydropower plants. In addition, the plan includes public funding aimed at spurring investment in renewable electricity production.

The government points out that popular votes on new energy projects will remain possible.

The government is strongly in favour of its plan. In parliament, 177 versus 19 voted in favour of it. In the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house, the vote was 44 versus 0 in favour.

Opponents of the plan, who organised the vote and include the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) and the Franz Weber Association, argue that the resulting renewable energy installations will destroy forest, protected biotopes and picturesque landscapes. In addition, they say the proposed federal laws will interfere with the sovereignty of cantons, municipalities and the people who should have the final say over what is built where they live.

The UDC/SVP also argues the government’s plan is expensive and unrealistic and that renewables alone will not produce sufficient electricity to meet the extra energy needed by 2050 without nuclear and fossil fuel production.

