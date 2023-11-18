300 tonnes of new electronic goods destroyed in Switzerland annually

A study by Greenpeace estimates as much as 300 tonnes of perfectly good new electrical goods are destroyed in Switzerland each year, reported RTS. Many of the dumped goods are items that have been returned by customers.

Greenpeace pointed the finger at retailers such as Digitec, Galaxus, Fust and Interdiscount, all businesses connected to Migros or Coop.

Greenpeace explained how these retailers are focused on minimising cost. But destroying products in perfect condition is unacceptably wasteful, it said.

Greenpeace researchers returned goods with trackers in them and were able to work out the fate of the items. They ordered 25 products of less than CHF 120 from Digitec Galaxus. The products included six items: a radio, a keyboard with a mouse, two electric toasters and two cameras, which were all dismantled and dumped. In addition, Greenpeace took data from questionnaires. in one Fust told Greenpeace that 40% of unsold products ended up being recycled.

According to Greenpeace, every year around 300 tonnes of new products with a value below CHF 50 that are returned to retailers by customers are not resold.

