More than a quarter of Switzerland’s doctors over 60

As Switzerland’s population ages so do its doctors. In 2021, more than a quarter of doctors were more than 60 years old, according to data published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

At the end of 2021 Switzerland had 25,439 doctors working in doctors’ surgeries or outpatient centres, a rate of nearly 3 per 1,000 residents.

Overall, 28.4% of these doctors were 60 or over. Among those working in regular doctors’ surgeries and outpatient centres the rate was 25.5% and among those working in specialised or multi-disciplinary centres it was 29.8%.

The high percentage of doctors approaching the traditional retirement age could represent a looming shortage of doctors. These percentages exceed those for the general population. In 2020, 18.8% of Switzerland’s population was over 64 years old.

In addition, the statistics show significant gender imbalances. Only 39% of doctors 45 years old and over were women, an imbalance that swings the other way among doctors under 45, an age group where only 39% were men.

