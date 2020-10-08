Le News

Women 62 percent of doctors under 40 in Switzerland

At the end of 2018, there were 23,000 doctors in Switzerland, according to a recently published study.

© Kaspars Grinvalds | Dreamstime.com

Overall, 41% of these doctors were women. Among doctors aged 60-64, the percentage was 28%. However, 62% of doctors under 40 were women, a figure which partly reflects the higher numbers of women graduating from Swiss universities.

In 2019, significantly more women than men were university graduates in the youngest age band in Switzerland. Among women aged 25-34, 43% were graduates, compared to 34% of men, according to Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office. Among those aged 35-44 the percentage was 34% for both men and women. Moving up the age pyramid the difference reverses. Among those aged 45-54, 23% of women and 28% of men were graduates, and among those 55-64 the percentages were 16% (women) and 23% (men). Above 64, the difference was at it’s greatest with 9% of women and 19% of men.

These figures suggest that shifts in education eventually flow through into the workplace.

The report also revealed that male doctors spent more time at work than women, working on average 77% of a standard 5-day work week, compared 65% for women.

In addition, Switzerland relies heavily on foreign doctors. At the end of 2018, 23% of doctors working in Switzerland were foreign nationals and 30% had done their initial training abroad. Three quarters of Switzerland’s foreign doctors were from Germany, France, Italy and Austria.

