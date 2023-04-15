Geneva’s dangerous addiction to antibiotics

Residents of Geneva consume 45% more antibiotics than an average resident of Switzerland, reported RTS.

Photo by Alex Green on Pexels.com

According to a senior doctor at Geneva’s HUG hospital the canton’s high rate of antibiotic consumption could explain record levels of antibiotic resistance in the canton.

Overall, Switzerland’s French speakers consume 40% more antibiotics per capita than their German-speaking compatriots. Stephan Harbarth, a head doctor at HUG thinks the difference is cultural. The French consume far more antibiotics than the Germans and this is reflected in Switzerland linguistic geography. According to Harbarth it is not connected to the number of infections. It is related to the beliefs and expectations of patients.

The doctor thinks the real level of consumption is even higher in Geneva. Studies show there is an antibiotics a black market in the canton. Residents bring medicines from abroad or go and buy them in neighbouring France.

The over consumption of antibiotics is a significant concern. It helps to create drug resistant bacteria. Health professionals have noticed higher levels of drug resistance in the French-speaking part of Switzerland for a long time. Escherichia coli, a bacteria responsible for intestinal infections, is one example.

A key problem is people taking antibiotics to combat viral infections. Antibiotics cannot kill viruses. Another is poorly prescribed antibiotics. Some bacterial infections can be treated with several antibiotics. But using the most appropriate one can reduce the chances of creating drug resistant bacteria or reserve certain antibiotics for bacteria that respond to fewer or perhaps only one antibiotic.

However, the trend in Switzerland is positive. Since 2015, antibiotic consumption has declined, particularly in the French-speaking region. Since then consumption has dropped by around 25% in the region. And Switzerland is now one of the lowest consumers of antibiotics in Europe.

At the same time, antibiotic resistant bugs continue to kill around 300 people a year in Switzerland.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





