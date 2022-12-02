Le News

Swiss inflation remains at 3% in November

In November 2022, Switzerland’s consumer price index remained stable. At the end of November 2022, the price of the same basket of goods was 3% higher than it was at the end of November 2021, the same level as it was at the end of October 2022, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

However, the headline inflation figure of 0% for the month of November 2022 hid a mixed bag of price movements. The prices of rents (+0.4%), gas (+2.1%), petrol (+1.3%), diesel (+2.5%), imported red wine (+2.8%) and domestic red wine (+6.6%) all rose in November 2022. While the prices of heating oil (-7.8%), fruit and vegetables (-17.7%) and hotel accommodation (-3.4) all fell.

Overall, prices of imported goods and services rose far more (+6.3%) than domestic goods and services (+1.8%) over the year to 30 November 2022.

Prices at the end of November 2022 were 4.6% higher than they were at the end of December 2020.

