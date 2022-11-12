Swiss construction workers protest over hours and pay

After construction workers went out on strike for two days in French-speaking Switzerland, construction workers protested in Zurich over hours and pay on 11 November 2022, reported RTS.

With inflation in Switzerland running at 3%, construction workers are demanding higher pay. However, the construction industry has responded with an offer of better pay tied to higher maximum hours. The industry would like maximum weekly hours to rise to 58 and the maximum number of daily hours to 12. Employers are also asking for changes that would make it easier to layoff older workers. The industry is asking for these concessions in return for a pay increase.

Workers are unhappy with higher maximum hours and argue they should get a pay increase to compensate for inflation without these concessions. Unions have said that workers do not want to trade their health and private life for more pay.

Negotiations have been through six rounds and workers are threatening to strike. If a deal is not struck before the end of the year there will be no union agreement for the sector as the current deal is set to expire at the end of 2022.

