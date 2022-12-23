Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / 1 in 4 changed health insurer this year

1 in 4 changed health insurer this year

By Leave a Comment

Sharply rising health insurance premiums appear to be a key driver behind 27% of people changing insurance provider in 2022, according to a survey by Comparis.

© stockcreations | Dreamstime.com

Average premiums for 2023 are 6.6% higher than those for 2022. This sharp rise in premiums was cited as a key factor for changing insurer by 61% of the 3,156 people surveyed by the price comparison website. Other reasons cited were a habit of regularly shopping around (47%) and poor service provided by respondents’ current insurer (44%). Most of those changing kept the same deductible (69%) and insurance model (62%).

Felix Schneuwly, a spokesperson for Comparis, said he thinks inflation also played a part in decisions to change insurer. Annual inflation in Switzerland at the end of November 2022 was 3.0%. Schneuwly thinks this led people to look for ways to save money.

The most likely to change were those under 36 (41%). In addition, men (32%) were more likely to change than women (21%) and French speakers (31%) more likely than those in German- (25%) or Italian-speaking (18%) Switzerland.

The biggest move was away from the insurers Assura and Atupri to KPT/CPT, which saw its number of clients rise by 40%. A significant number also moved from Visana to Helsana.

More on this:
Comparis survey (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp