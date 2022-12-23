1 in 4 changed health insurer this year

Sharply rising health insurance premiums appear to be a key driver behind 27% of people changing insurance provider in 2022, according to a survey by Comparis.

Average premiums for 2023 are 6.6% higher than those for 2022. This sharp rise in premiums was cited as a key factor for changing insurer by 61% of the 3,156 people surveyed by the price comparison website. Other reasons cited were a habit of regularly shopping around (47%) and poor service provided by respondents’ current insurer (44%). Most of those changing kept the same deductible (69%) and insurance model (62%).

Felix Schneuwly, a spokesperson for Comparis, said he thinks inflation also played a part in decisions to change insurer. Annual inflation in Switzerland at the end of November 2022 was 3.0%. Schneuwly thinks this led people to look for ways to save money.

The most likely to change were those under 36 (41%). In addition, men (32%) were more likely to change than women (21%) and French speakers (31%) more likely than those in German- (25%) or Italian-speaking (18%) Switzerland.

The biggest move was away from the insurers Assura and Atupri to KPT/CPT, which saw its number of clients rise by 40%. A significant number also moved from Visana to Helsana.

