More than half of immigrants leave Switzerland within 10 years

Recently published data follows the migration patterns over a 10 year period of those arriving in Switzerland in 2011.

In 2011, 223,000 people arrived to live in Switzerland. By 2021, 53% of them had left. Those most likely to leave within 10 years those born in North America. By 2021, 82% of North Americans arriving in Switzerland had left, reported the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Other groups with high departure rates were people born in Asia and Oceania (68%), Africa (67%) and the EU and EFTA (64%). The lowest rates were among those born in South America (56%) and non-EU and EFTA nations (51%).

Arrivals quickest to leave were those born in Africa. With one year 52% had already left. North Americans were also fast to leave. Within 3 years 65% had left.

At the point of arrival in 2011, most foreigners were granted B-permits (78%) or L-permits (14%). Asylum seekers (6%) and C-permit holders (2%) made up most of the rest.

Out of the foreign nationals remaining in Switzerland beyond 10 years, 68% were on C-permits, 21% on B-permits, 8% had become Swiss and 2% remained in the asylum process.

FSO report (in French)

