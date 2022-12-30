Le News

More than a third of asylum seekers arriving in Switzerland from Afghanistan

As the Taliban tightens its grip on life in Afghanistan more Afghans feel the need to leave. Of the 3.568 asylum applications made in Switzerland in November 2022, 1,266 (35%) were made by Afghans, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

Kabul © Acobhouse | Dreamstime.com

Nearly all of those arriving from Afghanistan are young males. Women, who have lost more freedom than men, are far less likely leave. According to Maryam Yunus Ebener, an Afghan resident of Geneva who spoke to RTS, families are reluctant to let their daughters leave for fear they will be raped.

Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, Switzerland has stopped returning people to Afghanistan. However, asylum seekers arriving in Switzerland can be returned to European countries that they passed through to get to Switzerland.

