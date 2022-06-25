Le News

Concert tickets up to 77% more expensive in Switzerland

A survey found that the Swiss pay far more for concert tickets that their European neighbours. And the differences are significant, with Swiss price premiums ranging from 40% to 77% depending on the performer, reports RTS.

According to Bon à Savoir, the consumer association behind the survey, there are many examples of inflated Swiss concert prices. For example, the cheapest spots to see the Rolling Stones in Bern were CHF 170. In Munich, the same ticket cost CHF 115 and in Milan it cost CHF 120.  The price paid in Switzerland was 49% higher than in Munich. For other concerts the price premium was even greater. The cheapest Ed Sheeran tickets in Bern were up to 77% more expensive than they were in the best priced European location.

When Swiss concert organisers were contacted by Bon à Savoir they explained the price differences were down to higher salary, transport and location costs. They also said the agents representing the artists know they can get away with higher margins in Norway in Switzerland. Essentially, agents charge high prices because they know Swiss consumers will swallow them.

