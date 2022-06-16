Le News

Migros to stay alcohol free after clear no vote

On 16 June 2022, the Swiss supermarket Migros announced that its members had voted in favour of maintaining a ban on the sale of alcohol in its stores, restaurants and takeaway outlets across all 10 of its regional cooperatives.

© Adriana Stampfl | Dreamstime.com

With record voter participation of more than 630,000 members (29%) – members were offered free chocolate for voting – the result was clear. 80% of voters in the Aare and Zurich regions voted to keep the alcohol ban. Basel (76%), Eastern Switzerland (76%), Luzern (75%), Fribourg-Neuchâtel (73%), Vaud (69%), Geneva (65%) and Valais (60%) were not far behind the two leaders. Only Ticino was close with 55% in favour of maintaining the ban.

The ban on selling alcohol has existed since 1928 when Migros’ founder Gottlieb Duttweiler introduced it three years after founding the cooperative to protect public health and fight against the powerful alcohol industry. Migros does not sell tobacco products either.

