Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Covid: Geneva minister wants unvaccinated to pay for hospital

Covid: Geneva minister wants unvaccinated to pay for hospital

By Leave a Comment

On 20 August 2021, Mauro Poggia, Geneva’s health minister, recommended unvaccinated people cover part of their own hospitalisation costs and lost earnings compensation should they end up in hospital or be unable to work after catching the virus, reported 20 Minutes.

© Elvira Koneva | Dreamstime.com

Solidarity towards the unvaccinated has its limits, said Poggia, while pointing out that 90% of those hospitalised with Covid-19 are unvaccinated. Those who have made an effort, as modest as it is, to get vaccinated have no desire to pay for the consequences of the choices of others, he said. Nor does our economy.

Poggia, did concede that there would be a risk that some might forego treatment under such an arrangement. However, he said that there would be no question of refusing treatment. Anyone in need of treatment would get it.

Adding a surcharge to the compulsory health insurance premiums of the unvaccinated in the same way that private life insurance providers do to account for smokers’ riskier choices might be one way to cover the higher medical costs of being unvaccinated while reducing the risk of the same people forgoing treatment.

The minister clarified that there were currently no plans to implement additional charges for the unvaccinated. But the principle is something that should be discussed. I want to stimulate a debate, he said. In any case, plans of this nature would need to be formulated at a federal level. The canton of Geneva would not be able to act alone.

Mauro Poggia is not the first politician to suggest hospital costs be borne by the unvaccinated. In July 2021, Swiss parliamentarian Kurt Fluri also suggested that those failing to get vaccinated be required to pay for the costs of their hospital care.

More on this:
20 Minute article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp