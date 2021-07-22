Covid: call for unvaccinated to pay own hospital costs

Swiss parliamentarian Kurt Fluri (PLR/FDP) has suggested that those failing to get vaccinated who end up in hospital with Covid-19 be required to pay for the costs of their care out of their own pockets, according to the newspaper Le Matin.

On 21 July 2021, Fluri put forward the suggestion via Switzerland’s German-speaking press as a way to motivate people to get vaccinated. He said that we cannot directly impose vaccination on people, so we need to find indirect ways to motivate them.

If someone has who had the opportunity to vaccinate fails to vaccinate then their inaction should be considered negligence. In certain cases, if an individual gets sick with Covid-19, health insurance should not cover the cost of treatment.

According to the politician, the measure is justified. Without such actions we will be forced to wait forever to regain our liberty. Fluri also suggested ending free rapid antigen tests, which allow people to access events without vaccinating, something that Alain Berset, Switzerland’s health ministered is considering, according to RTS. Berset highlighted those testing several times a week as part of their social life. However, given that the vaccination programme is not yet completed, it makes sense to continue offering the test for free, said the Minister.

