Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Record number of deaths recorded in Switzerland in 2020

Record number of deaths recorded in Switzerland in 2020

By Leave a Comment

During the course of 2020, 8,415 more people died than in 2019, a rise of 12.4%, according to statistics published by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office.

© Pascal Deloche _ Dreamstime.com

The rise in year-on-year deaths is broadly in line with various Covid-19 death estimates for Switzerland in 2020. The official toll is 7,606. However, others have calculated Swiss Covid-19 deaths of 7,882 and 10,544 for the year.

Federal Statistical Office data show steeper rises in some of the cantons hardest hit by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The cantons of Ticino (+25.6%), Geneva (+27.0%), Jura (+26.6%), Fribourg (+21.8%) and Vaud (+22.8%) all saw deaths rise by more than the Swiss-wide average of 12.4% and all had higher than average rates of Covid-19 cases.

At the same time there were a few cantons that bucked this trend. Valais (+13.0%) and Neuchâtel (+13.8%) had high recorded rates of Covid-19 but had only average rises in overall deaths. In addition, Schwytz (+22.9%) and Obwalden (23.3%) both had higher than average rises in deaths but moderate levels of recorded Covid-19 cases.

In 2020, deaths rose more for men (+13.7%) than for women (+9.3%) and more for those over 80 (+15.4%) than those between 60 and 81 (+9.1%). Deaths among those in their 50s rose by 3.1% in 2020.

More on this:
Federal Statistical Office data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp