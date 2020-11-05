Covid: 62 new deaths as hospitalisations rise in Switzerland

On 5 November 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 62 deaths among laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid over 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since summer to 606.

Current daily deaths are not far from the peak level reached during the first wave over spring, according to FOPH data.

In addition, FOPH reported a further 399 hospitalisations over 24 hours. There are currently 3,428 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Switzerland, according to FOPH figures published by RTS.

Across Switzerland, 23% (241) of Switzerland’s intensive care capacity remains available at this stage, according to SRF. However, patient demand is not evenly spread across the country. Currently, it is hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland that are under strain. Geneva’s HUG hospital has been transferring patients to hospitals in Bern and Zurich, and Lausanne’s CHUV hospital has been sending patients to Bern, according to RTS.

French-speaking Switzerland is relying on these hospitals to take any overload. However, the authorities in Zurich are now concerned by the rising number of hospitalisations, which they said could quadruple within two weeks.

The number of new recorded infections in Switzerland continues to rise. On 5 November 2020, daily reported new cases hit a record 10,128, bringing the total to 202,504. Test positivity over the last 24 hours was 26%.

Yesterday, the cantons of Vaud and Fribourg followed Jura and Neuchâtel and closed bars, restaurants, museums, cinemas and sports centres. Unlike in Geneva, retailers remain open in Vaud, which has led to a rise in the number of Geneva residents shopping in neighbouring Vaud. Vaud has banned gatherings of more than 5, including political demonstrations. Schools remain open.

Total deaths in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic have reached 2,622, of which 2,337 were laboratory confirmed.

On 5 November 2020, Switzerland’s 14-day infection rate was 1,161 per 100,000.

