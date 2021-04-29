Old Swiss money no longer valid from Friday

From Friday 30 April 2021, old Swiss bank notes will no longer be legal tender. This means they can no longer be used as a valid means of payment.

The notes affected are old 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 1,000 Swiss franc notes from the eight series pictured above.

From 30 April 2021, the only businesses that will accept these notes are Swiss Rail and Swiss Post, who will accept them until 30 October 2021.

After 30 October 2021, the only places that will accept these notes are the cash desks of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which will always exchange old notes for new. There is no time limit on this. The SNB operates cash desks in Bern and Zurich.

In addition to the two SNB cash desks in Bern and Zurich, 13 branches of cantonal banks operate cash desks on behalf of the SNB in other Swiss cities and towns – click here to see a list of these branches (page 3).

Old notes can also be sent to the SNB by post. The SNB advises checking with your post office on the proper insurance for your shipment and says it accepts no liability for such shipments – click here for further information.

The old notes are the eighth series of Swiss money. The SNB started issuing the latest ninth series of Swiss banknotes in April 2016, starting with the 50 franc note.

The first series of banknotes was issued in 1907, withdrawn in 1925 and became worthless in 1945.

