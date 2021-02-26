Covid: more than 2% of Switzerland fully vaccinated

By 26 February 2021, the latest figures showed that 2.6% of Switzerland’s population had been fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and 8.67 doses per 100 people had been administered across the country.

By 26 February 2021, 221,259 people in Switzerland had been fully vaccinated representing 2.6% of the population. 751,009 doses of vaccine had been administered, a rate of 8.67 per 100 people, according to FOPH.

The cantons of Nidwalden (14.18 per 100) and Appenzell Innerrhoden (13.82 per 100) led on vaccination dose rates. The cantons of Zurich (7.19), Bern (7.87) and St. Gallen (7.87) were the slowest. Vaud (9.34) and Geneva (9.08) were in the middle.

An average of 19,666 vaccinations per day were done this week, a rate 5% above last week’s 18,703 per day. At the average rate achieved this week, it would take until November 2022 to vaccinate 70% of Switzerland’s population, assuming two doses per person.

