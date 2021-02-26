Le News

Covid: cases up slightly in Switzerland as reproduction rate goes above 1

Over the seven days to 26 February 2021, Switzerland reported 7,157 new positive Covid-19 cases, 1.5% more than the week before, ending an unbroken downward trend since early January 2021.

© Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com

The Swiss National COVID-19 Science Task Force remains concerned about the emergence of faster spreading strains. Currently 58% of infections are with potentially more problematic variants, up from 51% a week ago. Latest test positivity was 4%.

In addition, the reproduction rate reported this week breached the tipping point of 1.00 reaching 1.01, up from 0.88 last week. The cantons of Appenzell Innerrhoden (1.23), Schaffhausen (1.12), Solothurn (1.12), Ticino (1.09), Thurgau (1.07), Vaud (1.07) and Valais (1.01) and all had rates above 1, the rate at which case numbers grow.

However, Covid-19 deaths continued to fall. Over the last 7 days 78 people died, 41% fewer than the week before, reflecting in part the steep fall in cases in January 2021. The total death toll in Switzerland is now 9,961 (9,271 confirmed positive).

The number of intensive care units (ICU) beds occupied by Covid-19 patients continued to fall this week to 194, down 3% from last Friday, and below the Federal Government target of 250 required for further easing.

By 26 February 2021, 221,259 people had been fully vaccinated representing 2.6% of the population. 751,009 doses of vaccine had been administered in Switzerland, a rate of 8.67 doses per 100 people, according to FOPH.

More on this:
FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

