Switzerland’s list of 29 compulsory quarantine countries

Anyone arriving in Switzerland from a state or area with an increased risk of infection is legally required to quarantine themselves for 10 days.

© Niklas Prescher | Dreamstime.com

If you enter Switzerland and have spent time in a country or region where there is an increased risk of infection in the past 14 days you must go to your home or to other suitable accommodation immediately on arrival and stay there for 10 days and not go out. No exception is made for children.

In addition, you must report your arrival to the relevant cantonal authority and follow any instructions they give you. A government infoline operates from 6am to 11pm: +41 58 464 44 88.

There are currently 29 countries on the list of states with an increased risk of infection. These include Sweden, Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Russia, Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United States – click here for a full list. Anyone arriving in Switzerland from these nations is legally required to quarantine for 10 days. The legal requirement to quarantine is set out in Switzerland’s epidemic act. Fines for non-compliance can be as high as CHF 10,000.

The rules make a few exceptions. Travellers who have spent less than 24 hours as transit passengers in a risk country are not required to quarantine. People absolutely necessary for maintaining the functioning of the health system may sometimes be excluded too, along with professionals transporting goods into Switzerland.

A fact sheet sets out what people must do during quarantine. You must stay at home or in suitable accommodation for 10 days, avoid all contact with other people and observe the rules on hygiene. Even if your PCR test for the virus is negative, you still have to spend 10 days in quarantine.

People in your household who are at high risk should, if possible, stay separate from all others while in quarantine. If you have to leave the house for a doctor’s appointment, wear a face mask and avoid public transport. If you are feeling well enough, drive, cycle, walk or take a taxi, states the instruction sheet.

If you do not have any symptoms after 10 days, check with the cantonal medical service before coming out of quarantine, continue to follow the rules on hygiene and social distancing and continue to monitor your health. First symptoms of the disease may still appear after the end of the quarantine.

More on this:

