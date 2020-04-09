Coronavirus: new infections slowing in Switzerland

The number of new recorded Covid-19 cases is slowing in Switzerland.

© Arseniy Rogov | Dreamstime.com

By 8 April 2020 the total number of recorded cases was 23,574 according to Switzerland’s health authority.

Comparing the number of new cases on day to day basis can be misleading, particularly over the weekend when counting is sometimes interrupted. However, if the numbers are smoothed and compared on a week by week basis these counting timing distortions are less pronounced.

The first confirmed case in Switzerland was recorded on 24 February 2020. In the week that followed there were 83 new cases, a relatively small number. During the second week there were 522 new cases. Then in the following three weeks new cases rose rapidly by 2,988, 6,826 and 7,223, bringing the total to 17,645 cases by 30 March 2020.

Since then, the number of new weekly cases has declined. Over the week to 6 April 2020, there were 5,549 cases, 23% fewer than the week before.

In addition, Switzerland is spreading the net wider by testing more people. Switzerland conducted nearly as many tests over the last 13 days (87,100) as it did in the 32 days or more of testing before the first case on 24 February 2020 (91,400). Over the last 7 days alone 47,100 tests have been conducted. By 8 April 2020, the number of tests conducted had reached 178,500, a rate of 20,800 per million.

In Switzerland, the number of tests is up and the curve appears to be flattening.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French)

