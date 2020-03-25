Coronavirus: more than 10,000 cases in Switzerland

By mid afternoon on 25 March 2020, Switzerland had 10,537 recorded cases of Covid-19.

Only seven other countries had more cases. China (81k), Italy (69k), USA (55k), Spain (48k), Germany (35k), Iran (27k) and France (22k) all had more recorded cases than Switzerland.

Switzerland, with 12.3 cases per 10,000, led the world in per capita terms. Italy (11.4), Spain (8.5), Germany (3.9), France (3.5) and the USA (1.6) all trailed Switzerland on this measure.

However, many are now questioning the meaningfulness and comparability of these case figures. Different approaches to testing and the challenges associated with picking up mild and asymptomatic cases have raised many questions around the accuracy of these case figures.

Relatively high outcome-based fatality rates in much of Europe are one sign that case numbers might be wildly inaccurate in some places.

So far in China, 73,650 patients have recovered and 3,281 have died, an outcome-based fatality rate of 4.3% (3,281 / 3,281 + 73,650). On the other hand, so far in Italy, 8,326 have recovered and 6,820 have died, an outcome-based fatality rate so far of 45.0%.

In an interview with Time, Dr. Bruce Aylward, an infectious disease expert at WHO, says Italy’s high death rate could be explained by age. He said “If you look at Italy, and the age distribution, it’s the second-oldest country in the world after Japan, people forget that. You have an older population number one, they get the more severe disease and they’re more likely to die.”

However, others think it could also be because a large number of mild cases have not made it into the case numbers. Modelling done by Sunetra Gupta, an infectious disease expert at Oxford University, suggests half of the UK population might have already caught the virus.

The theory is that with better testing, Switzerland, instead of having 10k cases might have 130k (this is a wild guess) and that (nearly) all of these extra 120k uncounted cases would be healthy ones that would have flowed through into the number of recoveries. So instead of there being 131 recoveries and 149 deaths there would be 3,305 recoveries and 149 deaths, an outcome-based fatality rate of 4.3% (149/(149+3,305), the same as China’s.

It is also possible that China’s cases were undercounted. Epidemiological modelling by a global team that accounted for “silent” cases estimated a fatality rate of 1.4% in Wuhan. This implies actual cases in Wuhan might have been 3.5 times higher than the official figure. If we apply this 1.4% fatality rate to Switzerland then the implied number of cases in Switzerland would currently be 400,000, close to 5% of the population.

