Covid: this week over 90% of hospitalised unvaccinated as cases fall in Switzerland

This week, 8,188 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Switzerland, down 21% from the 10,309 recorded the week before.

© Carmenmurillo | Dreamstime.com

The vast majority of those ending up in hospital or dying with Covid-19 in Switzerland continue to be those who are unvaccinated. 92% of those hospitalised (120 out of 131) and 90% of those dying (27 out of 30) in Switzerland this week were unvaccinated. What makes these percentages even more striking is the background rates of vaccination among high risk people – between 80% and 90% of those over 60 are now vaccinated. With the vast majority of those at risk of hospitalisation now vaccinated, the unvaccinated majority of hospitalised patients are coming from a shrinking pool of people who haven’t been jabbed.

Switzerland continues to make progress on vaccination and since 13 September 2021, a valid Covid certificate has been required to enter many places, such as the interior of restaurants. This week the government decided to extend the use of Covid certificates to the Federal Palace in Bern.

Despite progress on vaccination, Switzerland continues to trail much of the rest of Europe. With 64% fully (58%) or partially (6%) vaccinated Switzerland continues to trail Germany (67%), the UK (72%), France (74%), Italy (75%) and Spain (81%) – data here.

The unvaccinated make up a majority of the seriously sick and hospitalised in many countries. For example, in Israel, which vaccinated early and aggressively, hospitals have recently been busy with Covid-19 patients. Some see this as evidence that vaccines are ineffective. However, according to the newspaper Haaretz, more than a million Israelis who qualify to be vaccinated have not yet gotten the jab. And most of the severely ill and dying are among this large unvaccinated group. Earlier in the week, Haaretz reported that the 17% of eligible Israelis who have not received the vaccine accounted for 60% of coronavirus deaths in the past week.

In Israel, the young and unvaccinated have replaced the elderly in Covid wards, reported Haaretz. Most of the seriously ill are now drawn from among the roughly 240,000 unvaccinated Israelis between the age of 40 and 60, with smaller portion of the seriously ill patients from among the 400,000 unvaccinated people in their twenties and thirties, reported the newspaper.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.