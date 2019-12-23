Ice skating in canton Zürich

Whether you usually pirouette on figure skates, or shave ice on hockey skates — or use the “third skate” (your butt), Canton Zürich has great rinks to put glide in your stride. Check out the list below, and if you have another favorite ice skating spot in Zürich Canton to recommend, let us know!
Holiday Rinks
Christmas Village Ice Rink
The small rink is part of the city’s glowing Christmas market on Sechseläutenplatz by the opera house, so skaters can warm up with good food and drink from the nearby huts, where they can also buy more warm gloves, scarves and hats.
Dates: Nov. 23 – Dec. 23
Cost: Adults CHF 6, Children CHF 4, Skates for rent
Location: Zürcher Wienachtsdorf, Weihnachtsmarkt, Sechseläutenplatz, 8001 Zürich
Website
All Winter Skating
Zürich
Dolder Sports
Built in 1930, this outdoor rink is said to be the largest of its kind in Europe, offering hockey and open skating hours.
Dates: Nov 1 – Mar 11
Cost: Adults CHF 9, Adolescents CHF 7, Children CHF 5, Spectators CHF 2, Families CHF 50, Season tickets available, Skates for rent
Location: Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich
Website
Küsnacht
Live on Ice Küsnacht
Just outside Zürich, right on the lake. The small outdoor rink at the Romantik Seehotel Sonne is lit with festive fairy lights in the trees. Skaters can warm up with hot mulled wine, or indulge in elegant dining at the hotel’s restaurants.
Dates: Nov. 17 – Jan. 26
Cost: Adults: CHF 7, Children under 5: free, Skates for rent at CHF 8 for first hour and CHF 3 for every additional hour.
Location: Romantik Seehotel Sonne, Seestrasse 120, 8700 Küsnacht ZH
Website
Rapperswil
Ice Rink Rapperswil
Indoor hockey rink with public skating and hours for private hockey matches. An outdoor rink with more hours open to the public. Special lighting on Friday nights.
Dates: Sep. 30 – March 27
Cost: Adults CHF 6, Children CHF 3.50, Students CHF 5, Skates for rent
Location: Walter-Denzler-Strasse 4, 8640 Rapperswil
Website
Wollerau
Eispark Erlenmoos
This 900-sq-m. outdoor rink is geared for families, and can even be divided up into separate areas for free skating, hockey or curling.
Dates: Nov. 9 – Mar. 8
Cost: Adults: CHF 5, Children: CHF 3, Skates for rent
Location: Eispark Erlenmoos, Sihleggstrasse, 8832 Wollerau
Website
Lachen Ice Rink by Lake Zurich
Another outdoor rink right on the shore of Lake Zürich. Great for kids.
Dates: Nov. 6 – Mar. 9
Cost: Adults CHF 5.50, Children CHF 3.50
Location: Hafen Lachen, Eisfeld Lachen am See, Äussere Haab, 8853 Lachen
Website
By Bill Harby
