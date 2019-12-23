Ice skating in canton Zürich

Whether you usually pirouette on figure skates, or shave ice on hockey skates — or use the “third skate” (your butt), Canton Zürich has great rinks to put glide in your stride. Check out the list below, and if you have another favorite ice skating spot in Zürich Canton to recommend, let us know!

Holiday Rinks

Christmas Village Ice Rink

The small rink is part of the city’s glowing Christmas market on Sechseläutenplatz by the opera house, so skaters can warm up with good food and drink from the nearby huts, where they can also buy more warm gloves, scarves and hats.

Dates: Nov. 23 – Dec. 23

Cost: Adults CHF 6, Children CHF 4, Skates for rent

Location: Zürcher Wienachtsdorf, Weihnachtsmarkt, Sechseläutenplatz, 8001 Zürich

All Winter Skating

Zürich

Dolder Sports

Built in 1930, this outdoor rink is said to be the largest of its kind in Europe, offering hockey and open skating hours.

Dates: Nov 1 – Mar 11

Cost: Adults CHF 9, Adolescents CHF 7, Children CHF 5, Spectators CHF 2, Families CHF 50, Season tickets available, Skates for rent

Location: Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich

Küsnacht

Live on Ice Küsnacht

Just outside Zürich, right on the lake. The small outdoor rink at the Romantik Seehotel Sonne is lit with festive fairy lights in the trees. Skaters can warm up with hot mulled wine, or indulge in elegant dining at the hotel’s restaurants.

Dates: Nov. 17 – Jan. 26

Cost: Adults: CHF 7, Children under 5: free, Skates for rent at CHF 8 for first hour and CHF 3 for every additional hour.

Location: Romantik Seehotel Sonne, Seestrasse 120, 8700 Küsnacht ZH

Rapperswil

Ice Rink Rapperswil

Indoor hockey rink with public skating and hours for private hockey matches. An outdoor rink with more hours open to the public. Special lighting on Friday nights.

Dates: Sep. 30 – March 27

Cost: Adults CHF 6, Children CHF 3.50, Students CHF 5, Skates for rent

Location: Walter-Denzler-Strasse 4, 8640 Rapperswil

Wollerau

Eispark Erlenmoos

This 900-sq-m. outdoor rink is geared for families, and can even be divided up into separate areas for free skating, hockey or curling.

Dates: Nov. 9 – Mar. 8

Cost: Adults: CHF 5, Children: CHF 3, Skates for rent

Location: Eispark Erlenmoos, Sihleggstrasse, 8832 Wollerau

Lachen Ice Rink by Lake Zurich

Another outdoor rink right on the shore of Lake Zürich. Great for kids.

Dates: Nov. 6 – Mar. 9

Cost: Adults CHF 5.50, Children CHF 3.50

Location: Hafen Lachen, Eisfeld Lachen am See, Äussere Haab, 8853 Lachen

By Bill Harby

