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Swiss voters to decide on fireworks ban

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Swiss voters will decide whether to ban most fireworks after campaigners rejected a parliamentary compromise and insisted on putting their initiative to a nationwide vote, reported RTS.

The proposal, launched by animal-welfare organisations, seeks to protect people, animals and the environment from the noise, air pollution and other emissions caused by fireworks. It would prohibit the sale and use of almost all fireworks, while allowing cantons to grant exemptions for major events of regional or national importance.

The initiative committee confirmed on Friday that it would not withdraw the proposal after Parliament failed last week to agree on a counter-proposal.

Lawmakers had suggested banning firecrackers (the ones that produce a loud explosive bang, rather than a visual display) while allowing other types of fireworks to remain on sale. Campaigners dismissed the plan as an inadequate compromise, arguing that firecrackers account for only a small share of noisy pyrotechnics. As a result, they say, the proposal would have done little to reduce noise pollution or its impact on people, animals and the environment.

The Federal Council now needs to set the voting date. Under Swiss law, the government has up to ten months after Parliament has completed its deliberations to submit a popular initiative to a vote, using one of the country’s regular voting dates.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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