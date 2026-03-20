Switzerland announces new chocolate-themed park

A vast chocolate-themed park is planned in Broc, in the canton of Fribourg. Nestlé Switzerland and Jogne Invest, an investment firm, unveiled updated plans for the project, which will extend the existing Cailler museum on a site where chocolate has been produced since 1898.

The scale is ambitious. Total investment of CHF 400m, split evenly between the park itself and associated infrastructure, including an underground car park, hotels and a cable car, is planned.

The development will cover some 30,000 square metres. Existing buildings housing the museum shop and café will be replaced, while disused factory workshops will be restored and opened to visitors. Plans also include greenhouses with cocoa trees and a rooftop structure described as an emporium. The aim, according to one of the designers is to create an immersive experience centred on the taste and smell of chocolate. A full visit could take up to five hours.

Balancing heritage and development

The Cailler site, in continuous operation for 128 years, is listed in Switzerland’s federal inventory of heritage sites of national importance. Earlier plans were reviewed in 2025 by federal commissions on heritage and landscape protection, which concluded that the project should be scaled back to preserve the character of the site. Developers have since revised their proposals.

Transport and access

Parking will be relocated away from the factory. A new underground car park with 700 paid spaces is planned in the nearby Liaubon area, alongside several hotels. Visitors will then travel to the site by cable car. Local officials say the aim is to divert traffic from village roads and encourage arrivals by train.

Betting on tourism growth

The existing chocolate museum is already the most visited attraction in the canton, with around 480,000 visitors in 2025. The new park could eventually attract up to 1m visitors a year. Local authorities argue this would strengthen the region’s tourism offer rather than overwhelm it.

The project is due to go on public display at the end of March, alongside revisions to local planning rules and ten associated building applications. Construction could begin later this decade, with the first phase tentatively scheduled for completion in 2030, subject to planning approval.

More on this:

Project website (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.