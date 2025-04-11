Toblerone reclaims its Swiss identity

Since shifting part of its production to Slovakia in 2023, Toblerone has no longer qualified to claim it is Swiss made. The iconic Matterhorn vanished from its packaging, replaced by a generic peak. Now, its owner, the US multinational Mondelez, plans to reconnect the product with Switzerland, reported SRF.

After losing the right in 2023 to label the chocolate bar made in Switzerland with a Matterhorn logo, the triangular chocolate will soon feature the Swiss flag again on most of its packaging. The company says this is intended to reaffirm the brand’s Swiss roots. Whether dropping the Matterhorn was a branding misstep, Mondelez will not say.

The brand’s Swiss identity will be further reinforced by a CHF 65 million investment in the Bern-Brünnen factory, where around 90% of Toblerone output is produced. The plant, a long-standing hub in Mondelez’s European chocolate production, will gain a new production line by autumn, along with expanded nougat and chocolate-making facilities. The company currently churns out 4 million Toblerone bars daily from the site.

We see rising demand for premium chocolate globally, and in that, we see potential for our iconic Toblerone brand, said a company spokesperson.

