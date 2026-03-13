Government plan to bolster Swiss wine draws criticism from industry

Swiss wine faces falling consumption and stiff competition from abroad. The federal government now wants to intervene. But its proposed rules have met resistance from parts of the industry, reported SRF.

At present, wine imports operate on a first come, first served basis. Each year a fixed quantity of wine can be imported under preferential tariffs. Importers who secure a share of the quota early benefit from lower duties.

That system could soon change. Under the federal government’s proposal, import quotas would be granted primarily to those who also buy and process Swiss grapes.

Merchants push back

Producers of Swiss wine would gain the right to import wines such as Barolo or Bordeaux, says Christian Hofer, director of the Federal Office for Agriculture. This system is intended to strengthen the position of winegrowers. They receive import certificates which they can then pass on.

Wine merchants warn the reform would have far-reaching consequences for the trade. Philippe Schwander, one of Switzerland’s best-known wine merchants, calls the proposal disastrous. This regulation would be an absolute catastrophe for the wine trade, he says. The sector, he notes, employs about ten times as many people as winegrowers. Of the 2,500 winegrowers, only a minority have sales problems because their wines simply are not marketable, he said.

The Swiss Wine Trade Association shares the criticism. Its director, Olivier Savoy, describes the proposal as out of touch because it ignores market realities and consumers’ interests.

Against state support

Mr Savoy argues that declining wine consumption reflects broader social changes. The industry should respond through innovation rather than protection. The wine sector has no choice but to reinvent itself constantly, he says. That means developing new products, improving marketing and reaching new markets. He believes the potential is there. The quality of Swiss wines is undeniably high. For that reason, he argues, government support is unnecessary.

