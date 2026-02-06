Swiss cohesion weakens but remains robust in everyday life

Social cohesion in Switzerland is weakening overall, but remains robust in everyday life. That is the picture painted by the second Cohesion in Switzerland barometer, published on Wednesday by the polling institute Sotomo. Respondents see direct democracy as the country’s most effective defence against fragmentation.

According to the survey, external shocks—from wars and geopolitical tensions to successive crises—are weighing on domestic cohesion and fuelling social division. Compared with the previous edition, perceived cohesion has declined across almost all groups studied.

The sharpest deterioration is seen between political camps on the left and right, and between richer and poorer households. Relations between Switzerland’s linguistic regions are also viewed as a division, particularly by speakers of French and Italian—51% of French speakers and 65% Italian speakers, compared to 20% of German speakers, report a lack of cohesion across linguistic borders.

Yet this broader erosion contrasts with strong solidarity at the local level. The 2026 barometer finds that cohesion remains intact where people meet face to face. Neighbourhoods, informal gatherings and shared activities continue to bind communities together, even as national debates become more polarised.

Places to meet

Informal meeting places matter. Playing cards in a village bar or attending a neighbourhood party strengthens social ties. However, such spaces are becoming scarcer in rural areas.

The study underlines the importance of communal activities—from sport to shared meals—in fostering a sense of belonging. This is especially significant as more formal institutions of exchange decline. Respondents point to the weakening of Switzerland’s militia system, military and civil service, and religious communities as examples.

Contrary to fears that social media has trapped people in ideological echo chambers, the survey finds that many Swiss maintain friendships across differences in political opinions. Within friendship circles these are often seen as constructive and rarely lead to falling out.

Direct democracy as glue

For most respondents, direct democracy remains central to social cohesion. Voting and participating in elections are viewed as the most important personal contributions individuals can make to the collective good. Political participation, the survey suggests, still fosters identification with—and integration into—the Swiss system.

Sotomo surveyed 2,495 people aged 18 and over between October 24th and November 3rd 2025. The results are representative of Switzerland’s linguistically integrated population.

