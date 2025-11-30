Swiss voters deliver a double “no” on inheritance tax on super rich and universal civic service

On 30 November 2025 the Swiss electorate decisively rejected two headline proposals: a sweeping federal inheritance and gift tax for the super-rich, and a scheme to make civic service mandatory for all citizens.

© Bogdan Lazar | Dreamstime.com

The inheritance-tax measure — a 50% levy on estates and gifts above CHF 50 million — was turned down by 78% of voters and failed to find a majority in any canton.

The proposal to extend compulsory national service (military, civil or social) to everyone, including women, fared even worse: it was rejected by about 84% of participants, losing in every canton.

Turnout for both votes was around 43%, in line with recent nationwide ballots.

What the proposals entailed

The inheritance-tax plan, spearheaded by the youth wing of the Socialist Party, aimed to raise funds for climate mitigation by tapping the fortunes of Switzerland’s wealthiest. Under the proposal, only estates above CHF 50 million would have been taxed — a threshold meant to spare middle-class inheritances.

The civic duty initiative sought to overhaul Switzerland’s long-standing model of selective conscription for men, replacing it with a universal service requirement for all citizens. Supporters argued it would foster social cohesion, distribute burdens equitably, and enlarge the pool for social and environmental service. Opponents warned of excessive costs and disruption to education and work, particularly given Switzerland’s tight labour market.

Why voters said no

The overwhelming rejection of both proposals reflects a steady consensus among Swiss voters: preserving fiscal stability and the tax base, personal freedom, and a light-touch state remain popular.

For the inheritance tax, many citizens saw not only a threat to wealth creators and families, but also a risk to Switzerland’s reputation as a stable place for capital — a concern echoed by financial institutions and legal experts. Tax competition between nations is real and heavily taxing the rich could have left the rest of the population paying more.

As for universal civic service, critics warned that extending mandatory service to all would double the number of conscripts — a burden on taxpayers and the workforce, while yielding limited benefit for defence or civil-service.

