Home ownership in Switzerland continues to elude most

In Switzerland, the majority of households continue to rent. A recent survey by Comparis, together with the country’s largest real-estate portal, finds that 57 % of Swiss adults live in rented accommodation; for those aged 18-35 the figure rises to 68 %. Only 24 % of respondents own a house, and 12.5 % an apartment.

Photo by Thomas P on Pexels.com

The data reveal a sharp correlation between housing tenure and both income and education. Households with gross monthly incomes under CHF 4,000 are about three times likelier to rent than those earning more than CHF 8,000. Even for higher earners, though, home-ownership remains difficult — in many urban regions a mortgage of CHF 1 million is required, which typically demands a monthly household income of about CHF 12,500.



The typical Swiss flat has 4-4.5 rooms and a living area of 71-110 m². A third of households live in this size; only 3 % live in dwellings of 1-1.5 rooms. Larger properties (over 150 m²) are uncommon and strongly associated with ownership status.

Interesting generational and educational patterns emerge. Two-thirds of Swiss households are composed of couples (with or without children). Among 36-55-year-olds almost half live in families with children; for those over 56, the “empty-nest” couple dominates. Highly educated people are more likely to live as a couple with children (39%) than those with lower education (26%).



One striking structural shift is found in the attic. While 92 % of respondents have access to a cellar, only 41 % have an attic space. Comparis attributes this in part to changes in housing development: old storage-attics are being converted into luxury penthouses.



For many Swiss renters, the dream of owning a home remains out of reach, even as they enjoy relatively spacious living and high levels of education. Ownership, the survey suggests, is increasingly reserved for those with the right combination of earnings, tenure and location.

