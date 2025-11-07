Swiss Reformed Church follows Catholics and launches sexual abuse inquiry

Switzerland’s Protestant church is to commission an independent inquiry into sexual and spiritual abuse within its ranks. On Monday the parliament of the Evangelical Reformed Church of Switzerland voted unanimously to instruct its council to launch a scientific investigation into the issue, reported RTS.

© Pcal Lo | Dreamstime.com

The synod approved funding of up to CHF 250,000 for the project, according to a church spokesperson. The motion passed by 61 votes to one, with two abstentions. The study, expected by the end of 2027, will examine both sexual and spiritual abuse in the context of Reformed congregations and the structural conditions that may have enabled them.

The decision follows a landmark 2023 report by the University of Zurich that documented more than a thousand cases of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Switzerland since the mid-20th century. That report prompted a wave of departures from both the Catholic and Reformed churches.

Across the border, a study in Germany revealed similar abuse within the Protestant church. In April 2024 the church acknowledged hearing of numerous cases in Switzerland’s Reformed community too, adding that the German findings had opened our eyes.

From reluctance to action

The synod had initially baulked at launching an inquiry, voting in June 2024 to conduct a feasibility review first. That group has since recommended proceeding. A supervisory group including victims’ representatives, experts and church delegates will oversee the tendering and contracting process.

On the cheap

The allocated budget is modest compared with the CHF 1.6 million originally suggested. The church says its study will complement a broader federal research mandate on sexual abuse in institutions such as churches, schools and youth organisations. The investigation intends to focus specifically on covering adult victims, spiritual abuse and institutional factors such as power imbalances and cover-up mechanisms. Last June the synod also adopted new protection standards, setting minimum requirements for safeguarding policies across Reformed institutions.

Will a hierarchical self-preserving culture persist?

Abuse in religious organisations stems from a mix of unchecked power, institutional secrecy, and misplaced reverence for authority. Hierarchical structures give clergy moral and social dominance, often without real oversight. A culture of loyalty and discretion favours protecting the institution’s reputation over victims’ welfare, while abusers exploit the trust and access that come with pastoral roles. When allegations arise, the instinct to preserve the faith community frequently leads to cover-ups rather than accountability. Together, these dynamics create an environment in which abuse can flourish and persist.

Without a fundamental reconfiguration of how religious institutions are structured it is difficult to imagine how the potential for abuse can be eliminated.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.