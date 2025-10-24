15% of Switzerland’s population struggles with literacy

Around 15% of Switzerland’s population aged between 16 and 65—some 844,000 people—struggle with reading, writing, numeracy and basic problem-solving. According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), drawing on OECD data, these adults tend to earn less, participate less in the workforce and report lower levels of well-being and social engagement than those with stronger skills.

Among adults with low proficiency, 46% have no education beyond compulsory schooling, and they are half as likely as the average person to have pursued further training in the past five years. More than half (56%) are aged between 46 and 65. They are also more likely to receive social benefits: over 80% fall within the lowest 40% of income earners.

Physical work, less autonomy

Two-thirds of those with low literacy or numeracy perform physically demanding jobs, compared with one-third of the overall population. They also have less control over their schedules and tasks. Socio-economic factors often underpin such skill gaps: only 12% of their parents hold higher-education qualifications (compared with 34% overall), and 7% are unemployed (against 2%). Even among those in work, just a quarter hold skilled positions, versus more than half in the broader population.

Foreign-language speakers are overrepresented. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those with weak results took the test in a language that is not their mother tongue—a factor that may have lowered their scores, the FSO notes. Time may not be a cure either: 41% of those struggling with literacy are foreigners that have been in Switzerland for more than 5 years.

Middle of the road

An OECD comparison published in December 2024 placed Switzerland in the middle third on literacy – 11th out of 32. It ranked 9th on numeracy and 12th on adaptive problem-solving. Finland, Japan, Sweden and Norway were the top performers in all three areas.

Less healthy, less happy

Only three-quarters of adults with limited skills say they are satisfied with their lives, compared with 86% of the general population. Fewer rate their health as very good (38% versus 55%), trust others (33% versus 47%) or take part in voluntary activities (19% versus 37%).

