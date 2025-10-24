Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / 15% of Switzerland’s population struggles with literacy

15% of Switzerland’s population struggles with literacy

By Leave a Comment

Around 15% of Switzerland’s population aged between 16 and 65—some 844,000 people—struggle with reading, writing, numeracy and basic problem-solving. According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), drawing on OECD data, these adults tend to earn less, participate less in the workforce and report lower levels of well-being and social engagement than those with stronger skills.

© Stevanovicigor | Dreamstime.com

Among adults with low proficiency, 46% have no education beyond compulsory schooling, and they are half as likely as the average person to have pursued further training in the past five years. More than half (56%) are aged between 46 and 65. They are also more likely to receive social benefits: over 80% fall within the lowest 40% of income earners.

Physical work, less autonomy
Two-thirds of those with low literacy or numeracy perform physically demanding jobs, compared with one-third of the overall population. They also have less control over their schedules and tasks. Socio-economic factors often underpin such skill gaps: only 12% of their parents hold higher-education qualifications (compared with 34% overall), and 7% are unemployed (against 2%). Even among those in work, just a quarter hold skilled positions, versus more than half in the broader population.

Foreign-language speakers are overrepresented. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those with weak results took the test in a language that is not their mother tongue—a factor that may have lowered their scores, the FSO notes. Time may not be a cure either: 41% of those struggling with literacy are foreigners that have been in Switzerland for more than 5 years.

Middle of the road
An OECD comparison published in December 2024 placed Switzerland in the middle third on literacy – 11th out of 32. It ranked 9th on numeracy and 12th on adaptive problem-solving. Finland, Japan, Sweden and Norway were the top performers in all three areas.

Less healthy, less happy
Only three-quarters of adults with limited skills say they are satisfied with their lives, compared with 86% of the general population. Fewer rate their health as very good (38% versus 55%), trust others (33% versus 47%) or take part in voluntary activities (19% versus 37%).

More on this:
FSO article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp