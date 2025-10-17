Switzerland relaxes limits on construction

Switzerland’s Federal Council has agreed to loosen restrictions on building outside designated zones, reported RTS. From 2026, the permitted volume of such construction will rise by 2%, a move that has angered environmental groups. Pro Natura, which championed earlier efforts to curb urban sprawl, accused the government of “torpedoing” the latest revision of the Spatial Planning Act (LAT2).

Photo by Thomas P on Pexels.com

Parliament approved the reform in September 2023 as an indirect counter-proposal to a popular initiative against the “concreting” of the landscape—an initiative later withdrawn after the compromise was reached. The reform’s main aim is to slow development beyond official building zones. Cantons exceeding their quotas must compensate by demolishing other non-zoned buildings. The law provides a demolition bonus: cantonal authorities cover the costs, with optional federal support.

When the draft ordinance was put out for consultation in 2024, the Federal Council proposed a 1% cap on growth. That figure has now doubled. “By increasing the margin, the Council is responding to requests from a majority of cantons,” said the Federal Office for Spatial Development, noting that the original limit was deemed “too restrictive given current trends”.

Environmentalists dismayed

Pro Natura said the new rule would encourage further construction outside building zones through a simple ordinance change, contrary to the reform’s intent. The group urged cantons to use the five-year transition period, starting between January and July 2026, to protect landscapes, biodiversity and heritage more effectively.

Flexibility for cantons

The revision also introduces a “territorial method”, a voluntary planning tool allowing cantons to tailor rules to regional needs. In specific cases, they will be able to deviate from federal law and authorise additional uses. This could include preserving traditional rural landscapes or converting old barns and mountain huts—known as mayens or rustici—into dwellings.

Switzerland has a tight homes market. This is driven partly by tight restrictions on construction and building zones.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.