Swiss largesse endures in 2024

The Swiss gave generously again in 2024. Citizens donated CHF 2.25 billion, according to Zewo, a foundation that monitors charities.

Swiss Francs © Grafphotogpaher | Dreamstime.com

Contributions have now topped the CHF 2 billion mark for five years running—twice the level of two decades ago. Giving habits are shifting. Donations made by post or bank transfer averaged CHF 198 each, compared with just CHF 95 for those using digital payments. Twint, a mobile app, remained the dominant digital channel by volume, though the average sum transferred through it fell.

By contrast, the highest average gifts were made through PostFinance cards, e-finance and credit cards, processed via Raisenow, a payment service.

CHF 2.25 billion represents nearly CHF 250 per capita. This is a very rough estimate however. Zewo’s figures only includes donations received by the organisations it covers and include donations from companies.

Despite a high level of donations, charities face headwinds. Two-thirds of Zewo-certified international aid groups report actual or expected cuts to government development funding. Three-quarters have already trimmed their activities, often by scaling back or scrapping local projects.

