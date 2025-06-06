Swiss Statistics Office to shed staff and cut output

Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office (FSO) is set to scale back its operations, trimming both its workforce and the range of data it produces, as it contends with mounting budget constraints, reported RTS.

The FSO will cut the equivalent of around 40 full-time positions over the coming years, in a move expected to save CHF 13 million annually by 2028. The reductions follow years of unfunded mandates and parliamentary spending cuts, leaving the agency with a shortfall of some CHF 20 million.

While the government has pledged to avoid layoffs where possible, the cuts mark a significant retrenchment for an office that produces roughly 85% of Switzerland’s federal statistics. The office employed 742 full-time equivalents as of the end of 2022.

In April, the agency launched an internal cost-saving initiative aimed at trimming CHF 15 million from its 2025 budget, but stopped short of announcing job cuts at the time.

As a consequence of the staff reductions, the Federal Council has opted to discontinue certain surveys, including those covering library usage and travel behaviour. Core datasets—such as those on hotel stays and the broader tourism sector—will continue to be compiled.

The government hopes the full package of measures will yield gradual savings beginning in 2026, ultimately reaching CHF 13 million a year by the end of the decade.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.