Too many rooms – Switzerland’s housing shortage

Switzerland’s housing shortage is growing ever more acute. Yet many residents, particularly older ones, occupy more space than they need. If the population were more mobile, with downsizing more common, some pressure on the housing market might be eased—at least in theory.

The mismatch between occupancy and need is pronounced. Among those under 44, households average 0.9 surplus rooms. This rises steadily with age: to 1.5 among 45- to 64-year-olds, 2.1 for those between 65 and 79, and 2.2 for the over-80s.

The pattern reflects the familiar arc of domestic life. Once children leave home, many find themselves living in houses that are suddenly too large. A recent study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), in collaboration with the Federal Office for Housing and industry associations, finds that homeowners aged 45 to 79 often wish to downsize. Motivations include retirement, the departure of adult children, or the desire to avoid costly renovations. Many also cite a preference for quieter surroundings, better transport links, or lower rent.

Yet supply does not match demand. Suitable, affordable alternatives are in short supply. “The primary obstacle is the lack of appropriate housing options,” says Jan Hohgardt, co-author of the study. Beyond external constraints, many in this age group have not fully considered their evolving needs. Downsizing, he suggests, is often less a decision than a gradual realisation. “People discover they have more freedom than they thought—but the system isn’t built to help them act on it.”

Greater residential mobility could alleviate pressure on urban housing markets. But this would require more than a change in mindset. It would demand a reorientation of housing policy and development priorities: centrally located, well-connected, smaller units tailored to the needs of older residents. “There is potential to reach those in early retirement—by highlighting the benefits of independent, downsized living,” said Hohgardt.

The real estate sector has yet to catch up. Cultural messaging, he notes, is evolving, with more attention paid to the needs and aspirations of this demographic. The housing market, by contrast, has been slower to respond. That, he argues, must change—on both the supply and demand sides. Municipal authorities, too, face a balancing act. They want to retain long-term taxpayers while also making room for incoming families.

For now, many bedrooms remain empty. But with the right nudges, they could become part of the solution to Switzerland’s housing crunch.

