Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Swiss housing crisis squeezing those on low incomes

Swiss housing crisis squeezing those on low incomes

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland’s housing crisis is pushing low income earners into poverty, warned Caritas this week.

Geneva © Boris Breytman | Dreamstime.com

According to the charity, high rents are pushing some low income earners into poverty. An acute shortage of housing is pushing rents beyond the level that some people can afford, forcing them to cut back on spending in other areas, said the charity. Some are spending around a third of their income on rent and utilities, roughly double the average proportion of income spent on these things.

In Geneva, where the home vacancy rate is 0.42%, 8,000 people were on a waiting list for affordable housing in 2022 – 8,000 represents close to 2% of the population.

In Zurich City, only six out of 10,000 homes were vacant in June 2023, according to figures quoted by Caritas.

Those on waiting lists wait around two years for a place. A spokesperson for Caritas told RTS that a lot can happen in two years. The wait can impact quality of life and disrupt lives, affecting family life and health.

High rents are partly driven by a shortage of housing. The number of new building permits and the amount of construction have both fallen across Switzerland. In many cantons the home vacancy rate is below 1%. In addition, demand remains high. This is creating an ever larger gap between existing rents and market rents, which dissuades people from downsizing. Why pay high market rent for a small place when you can stick with an old rental contract with low rent on a larger home?

Another challenge is finding affordable accommodation, especially when living on welfare.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp