New corporate responsibility initiative submitted

A group is once again pushing for stricter rules to hold Swiss companies accountable for their human-rights and environmental impacts—both at home and abroad. The proposed initiative would make firms, including their subsidiaries, liable for damage caused throughout their operations.

This is the second such effort. A previous attempt, the Corporate Responsibility Initiative, won a popular majority in a 2020 referendum but failed to secure the necessary majority of cantons under Switzerland’s double-majority system. The measure was thus defeated.

Undeterred, the Coalition for Corporate Responsibility has returned with a new initiative, which it submitted this week along with more than 287,000 signatures—nearly triple the 100,000 required, reported broadcaster SRF. The speed of the campaign suggests strong public backing: within just 14 days, more than 183,000 signatures had been gathered, according to the organisers. The response shows the depth of support for corporate accountability, said Stefan Müller-Altermatt, a member of the campaign team.

Over 90 human-rights, environmental, and development organisations support the initiative. It calls for Switzerland to align its corporate due diligence rules with international norms and EU regulations. A harmonised legal framework, proponents argue, would give businesses greater legal certainty while raising standards.

