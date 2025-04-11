Study shows link between education and Swiss oral health

Despite widespread access to dental services, pronounced disparities in oral health persist in Switzerland. These differences extend beyond hygiene habits and dental outcomes to the actual use of services, according to a recent study by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

In 2022, over 70% of respondents rated the condition of their teeth and gums as good or very good. Yet this proportion varies notably by gender and educational attainment. 68% of men and 74% of women rated the condition of their oral health highly, while 55% of the lowest educational group (compulsory school only) compared to 75% of the highest educational group (tertiary educated) did.

Over the past two decades, general dental consultations have declined. In contrast, visits to dental hygienists have grown markedly. In 2022, 58% of the population reported a visit to such a clinic within the year—an increase of 21 percentage points.

Still, affordability remains a barrier. In 2023, nearly 5% of people aged 16 and over forwent necessary dental care for financial reasons, according to the FSO. The most affected were the unemployed, those at risk of poverty, and foreign nationals.

The toothbrush question

According to Swiss Dental Hygienists, a professional association, toothbrushes should be replaced every six weeks, or after a bout of flu or a cold, to avoid reinfection.

Electric toothbrushes are deemed more effective—and gentler—than manual ones. The association notes that this advice is supported by the latest scientific evidence. That said, manual brushes with very soft bristles can also offer good results, provided users apply proper technique and brush for the recommended duration.

Daily interdental cleaning is also essential. Dental floss or interdental brushes, tailored to the spacing between teeth, are recommended.

As for check-ups, a visit to a dental hygienist once or twice a year is considered sufficient for most. Those with periodontal disease or other high-risk conditions may require more frequent appointments—up to three or four per year.

More on this:

FSO study (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

