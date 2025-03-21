Switzerland slides in happiness ranking in 2025

In 2012, Switzerland was ranked the happiest nation on Earth. However, since then it has sadly slid from the top spot to 13th.

While Switzerland continues to score well on GDP (3rd), healthy life expectancy, generosity (12th) and low perception of corruption (3rd), it has lost ground on social support (20th) and freedom (20th). The test for social support is whether you have relatives or friends you can count on to help you whenever you need them. The test for freedom is whether you feel that you have freedom to choose what you do with your life. The Swiss also rank poorly on helping strangers (126th). Nations where money is tight and life is tough typically lead on this measure.

Finland in the top spot in 2025 is ranked 2nd on social support, compared to Switzerland’s position in 20th. And on freedom Finland comes 4th compared to Switzerland’s position at 20th.

Since 2012, Switzerland’s total score has fallen from 7.776 to 6.952, a drop of 10.6%. Much of this decline occurred after 2019. That year Switzerland was ranked 2nd with a score of 7.694. 90% of the 10.6% decline has happened since then, a period that includes the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, life and levels of happiness remain high in Switzerland. A score of 6.952 is along way from Afghanistan, ranked last (147th) with a score of 1.364. Switzerland is also well ahead of Germany (22nd), France (33rd), Italy (40th), the UK (23rd) and the United States (24th). For a full ranking click here.

Some key insights from the report are heartening. Firstly, people are overly pessimistic about the benevolence of others. For example, when wallets were dropped in the street by researchers, the proportion of returned wallets was far higher than people expected.

Secondly, our well being depends as much on our perceptions of others’ benevolence as it does on their actual benevolence. Because we underestimate the kindness of others there is scope to lift happiness by merely adjusting our perceptions. We essentially need to lean into assuming people are kind.

Thirdly, when society is more benevolent, the people who benefit most are those who are least happy. This means that in nations with higher levels of expected benevolence, happiness is more equally distributed. So when happiness is boosted the saddest folk are the biggest winners. A cheery thought!

